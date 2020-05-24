Adele Tarkington
1938-2020
Oma Adele "Dillie" Oberg Tarkington went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, the 14th of April 2020, after a tenacious battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born on the 10th of January 1938 she lived her life forging through any obstacle with grace and perseverance.
She was an amazing scholar graduating from Lamar High School in Houston at sixteen years of age. She went on to attend Colorado Women's College and University of Colorado and then received a law degree from University of Houston when she was still too young to sit for the bar exam. After staying home to care for her proudest accomplishment, her three children, she served as a Land Administrator for Anadarko. She will be remembered for her love, wit and intelligence.
Dillie is preceded in death by her son, Stanford Tarkington; her father, Stanford "the Big Swede" Oberg; her mother, Ida Pearle Kinkead Oberg; her brother, Paul Oberg; her sister, Florence Oberg Sanders and her son-in-law, Cliff McGee. She is survived by her children, Travis Tarkington and Molly Tarkington McGee; her grandson, Stanford Trace Tarkington; her sister, Ida Pearle Oberg Jeffers and many other family and friends that will remember her for the loving, bright and selfless person that she was.
Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family and share remembrances of Adele from one o'clock until two o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 29th of May 2020, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A memorial service is to be conducted immediately following the gathering and sharing of remembrances at two o'clock also in the Jasek Chapel.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.
Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to Cal Farley Boy's Ranch, 601 W. 11th, Amarillo, TX 79101; or the charity of one's choice.
Please visit Adele's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and condolences may be shared electronically with her family.
