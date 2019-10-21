|
|
Adeline Ann Garrison
1925-2019
Adeline Ann Garrison was born in Anderson, Texas on March 11, 1925, and passed away in Spring, Texas on October 18, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband, W.Y. Garrison.
Adeline is survived by her children, Marianne Charlton, and William Gregory Garrison; her brother, Thomas Finke and wife Lois; her grandchildren, Samual Charlton and wife Dora, Zachary Garrison, and Jessica Garrison; and great-granddaughter, Lexi.
A funeral service, with viewing the hour prior, for Adeline will be held at 11am on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Westfield, 21434 E Hardy Rd., Houston, TX 77073, to be followed by burial in St. Matthew Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Adeline's name be made to Northwest Assistance Ministries meals on wheels program.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 21, 2019