ADELL MARIE YOUNG
1936-2019
was born March 5, 1936 in Yoakum, Texas and passed on March 20, 2019. She will truly be missed and held dearly in the hearts of her family and friends, and all who knew and loved her.
All Services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Blessed Hope Baptist Church, 3741 Colvin St.; Houston, Texas 77013; Rev. J. D. Denkins, Pastor. Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 am and Service to follow at 10:00 am. Interment Markham Community Cemetery; Markham, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019