On October 31, 2020, Adriana Ledesma, loving daughter and sister, passed away in Houston, Texas at the age of 55. Adriana was born on January 28, 1965 in Houston, TX to Luis Ledesma Gatica and Isabel Mata Arroyo. She received her high school diploma from John H. Reagan High School in 1986.Adriana, or Nana as we called her, enjoyed road trips and she enjoyed to sing along with songs on the radio. She also enjoyed coloring and watching TV reruns of The Brady Bunch, Little House on the Prairie, Mork & Mindy, and Charmed. She enjoyed playing air hockey, UNO, and rolling a bowling ball once in a while. She was a lover of animals and enjoyed visiting the zoo. She especially loved her cat named Oliver. She enjoyed receiving flowers and stuffed toys. Her favorites were unicorns and Sesame Street characters like Bert & Ernie and Abby Cadabby. Nana would save all the loose change she'd find in our purses to play in loteria games or use in slot machines. Nana's favorite meal was pepperoni pizza with root beer and cake. Nana enjoyed dancing as well to disco, freestyle and 80's music. She was a special sister who taught us to give your time and your love to those in need and to be more patient, more compassionate, and more understanding. She taught us to take our time to smell the roses and cherish the small moments that make it all worthwhile. Nana's love was very deep. She cared for every person she met and left an impression in their lives. Those who were fortunate to cross her path have a story about Nana that will forever live in their memories.Adriana, was preceded in death by her father, Luis Sr., her mother, Isabel and her older brother Luis Jr. She is survived by her two sisters, Isabel and Lourdes, and several cousins living in Texas - Houston, Dallas, and Brownsville, and in Mexico - Tampico, Matamoros, San Luis Potosi, and Mexico City.A funeral mass will be held for both brother and sister Adriana and Luis Ledesma on November 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church on 4419 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009 with livestream services. Graveside service will be held immediately afterwards at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, located at 8601 Almeda Genoa Rd., Houston, TX 77075.