|
|
Adrienne B. Parker
1977-2019
Adrienne Blair Parker, 41, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her home in Houston, TX. She was born on July 13, 1977 in Houston, Texas. A graveside service of Christian burial will be held Saturday, June 1, at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating Adrienne's life will be held Sunday, June 2, at 2:00 p.m., at Bethany Christian Church, 3223 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX, 77098. A more detailed obituary and condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2019