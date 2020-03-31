|
|
Afife Dumont
1930-2020
Afife Dumont passed away peacefully on Friday, the 27th of March 2020 in Houston Texas. She was 89 years old. Born in Tripoli El-Mina Lebanon to Mr. & Mrs. Abdo Rawadi. She immigrated to the US in 1956 and settled in Brooklyn New York where she married and started her own retail business.
In New York she was very active at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral and many charities. in the 1980's she moved to Houston Texas where she spent her years as a housewife and an active member of St. George Orthodox Church. She loved to travel although in her later years mostly road trips through Texas. She cherished her family and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her husband James, her parents Abdo Rawadi & Malakeh Hayek-Rawadi, her brothers George, Norman, Joseph, John Rawadi & her niece Malakeh Rawadi. She is survived by her son Ed Dumont, her brother Afif Rawadi and family in Melbourne Australia & many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
Visitation & Viewing will be Wednesday, April 1 from 10:00am – 11:00am at St. George Orthodox Christian Church (5311 Mercer Street, Houston, TX 77005), followed by Trisagion Prayers and Funeral Service at 11:00am.
Interment will be at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery (12800 Westheimer Rd. Houston, TX 77077) following the Trisagion Prayers and Funeral Service.
The family is requesting memorial contributions be made to St. George Orthodox Church (5311 Mercer Street, Houston Texas 77005).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2020