Joseph J. Earthman Generations Funeral Home
234 Westcott Street
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 802-0000
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
827 Sheldon Road
Channelview, TX
Agatha Gumienny


1949 - 2020
Agatha Gumienny Obituary
Agatha Ann Gumienny
1949-2020
Agatha Ann Gumienny, age 70, born September 11, 1949 in Baytown, Texas to Warren and Jacqueline Gumienny, died on January 5, 2020 in Channelview, Texas.
Agatha was preceded in death by her brothers, Reginald Clawson and Timothy Clawson; mother, Jacqueline Clawson; and father, Warren H. Clawson.
She is survived by her husband, Byron Gumienny; son, Matthew Gumienny and wife, Amber Gumienny; and grandson, Everett Gumienny.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 827 Sheldon Road, in Channelview, Texas.
A memorial service will also be held at 11:00 a.m., January 18, 2020, at The River Church, 970 Dell Dale St., in Channelview, Texas.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit josephjearthman.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020
