Agatha Williams

1917-2019

Agatha Williams died peacefully in her sleep at her home surrounded by her beloved family on May 20, 2019. She was born October 29, 1917 in Everett, Massachusetts and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her Greek parents George and Anastasia Theodore and siblings Mary Theodore and Johnny Theodore and her husband Jack H. Williams. She is survived by her son George, grandsons Nicholas, Russell, Evan and 7 great grandchildren.

Agatha graduated at the Cleveland Institute of Music in violin and met her husband Jack while he attended Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Together they lived throughout the United States (New York, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Virginia, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas) as well as overseas (Spain, Argentina, Germany, Taiwan, and South Korea) as Jack help build power plants around the world, while enjoying listening and playing classical music together in small symphonies and string quartets (Jack the cello and Agatha the violin, with occasionally invited other violinists, violists, and pianists) and savoring fine wine, tasty cheeses and memorable dining in cities across the globe.

Agatha and Jack settled down in Houston, Texas in the late 60's and Agatha demonstrated her strong commitment to family by traveling (as soon as she heard the news) to the birthplace of each of her grandsons: Nicholas Williams in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Russell Williams in Billings, Montana; and Pasadena, California to greet Evan Williams. Grandma Williams continued this family tradition by welcoming into our world on the day of their birth great grandchildren Logan, Nolan, Zoe, Alex, & Eva. Agatha will always be remembered by family and friends alike as prim and proper, impeccably dressed, reserved, never rude nor malicious, a petite lady with a warm smile and a big heart. She cherished her family, showered them with love, and received great love in return. She lived a life well lived and will be greatly missed.