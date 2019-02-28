Agnes Kopecky Watson

1924-2019

Agnes Kopecky Watson , of Kerrville, Tx. and Houston, Tx passed away on 23 February, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born on 21 January,1924 to Rudolph and Alzbeth Kopecky. Agnes attended Holy Cross Catholic School in East Bernard and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston. She lived in Houston for over 60 years. She worked for 20 years at 1st City National Bank for over 20 years before retiring. She moved to Kerrville to be closer to her son Robert in2005. Agnes was preceded in death by her brothers Ben and John and her sisters Betty and Rosie. She is survived by her youngest sister Helen Owens of Spring, Tx., son Robert(Carolyn), her grandson Christopher Fischl(Amy), their sons Robbie and Ben of Toledo, Oh., her grandson Kurt Fischl(Kelly), their daughter Kaelynn of San Antonio, Tx., and her granddaughter Jennifer Fischl of Kerrville,Tx. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home and Cemetery in Houston, Tx. Funeral services will be at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery on Wednesday, March 3, 2019, at 2pm, in the Colonial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Peterson Hospice, 250 Culley Dr., Kerrville Tx., 78028 or a . Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary