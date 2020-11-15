1/1
Aiden Michaels DeForest
2003 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aiden's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aiden Michaels
DeForest
2003-2020
Aiden Michaels DeForest was born in Houston, Texas on December 15, 2003 and went home to his Lord and Savior on November 8, 2020. He was 16 years old.
In his short life Aiden made friends all over and of all ages. He was well known for his adventurous spirit and sense of humor. There was never a dull moment with him around and he lived each day to its fullest.
Aiden was passionate about animals, especially his two dogs Lady Jaye and Pluto. He cared deeply about his family and friends and will be remembered for being one of the most kind hearted, caring and loving people they knew. Those who knew Aiden, even just a little, have lost a bright light in their lives.
Aiden was a loving son and best friend to his Father, Cory DeForest and will be missed every day. Aiden is also survived by his Mother; Tammie Sadowski Chapman and her husband Ryan Chapman, Paternal grandparents; Fred and Mary Lawton, Siblings; Caylin Wilkey-Falcon, Presley DeForest, Izabela, Dakota, Ryan Chapman Jr and Ava Chapman, Stepsisters; Parker Chapman and Abby Chapman, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Services will be held on November 17, 2020 at 1:00PM in the old sanctuary at Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway, Houston, TX 77057. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Second Baptist Church- memo line please put Second Loves Kids.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Service
01:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garden Oaks Funeral Home
13430 BELLAIRE BLVD
Houston, TX 77083
2815305400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garden Oaks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 13, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved