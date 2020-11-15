Aiden Michaels

DeForest

2003-2020

Aiden Michaels DeForest was born in Houston, Texas on December 15, 2003 and went home to his Lord and Savior on November 8, 2020. He was 16 years old.

In his short life Aiden made friends all over and of all ages. He was well known for his adventurous spirit and sense of humor. There was never a dull moment with him around and he lived each day to its fullest.

Aiden was passionate about animals, especially his two dogs Lady Jaye and Pluto. He cared deeply about his family and friends and will be remembered for being one of the most kind hearted, caring and loving people they knew. Those who knew Aiden, even just a little, have lost a bright light in their lives.

Aiden was a loving son and best friend to his Father, Cory DeForest and will be missed every day. Aiden is also survived by his Mother; Tammie Sadowski Chapman and her husband Ryan Chapman, Paternal grandparents; Fred and Mary Lawton, Siblings; Caylin Wilkey-Falcon, Presley DeForest, Izabela, Dakota, Ryan Chapman Jr and Ava Chapman, Stepsisters; Parker Chapman and Abby Chapman, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Services will be held on November 17, 2020 at 1:00PM in the old sanctuary at Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway, Houston, TX 77057. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Second Baptist Church- memo line please put Second Loves Kids.



