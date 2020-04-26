|
Al DeGrazia, Jr.
1960-2020
Alfred Frank DeGrazia, Jr., age 59, passed away suddenly on April 17, 2020, in The Woodlands, Texas.
He was born in Garden City, Michigan to parents Alfred Frank DeGrazia, Sr. and Mary Theresa (née Messina) DeGrazia. Al is survived by his devoted daughter, Claire (née DeGrazia) Dardano and her husband Mike; ex-wife Vickie Wisniewski; loving siblings Tom (Kathleen), Mike (Mary), Sara Baluk (Tom), and Marianne Orzech (James); seven nieces, one nephew, and 17 great nieces and nephews.
Growing up in Dearborn, Michigan, Al came from a long line of family who attended St. Alphonsus Catholic School, where he graduated in 1979. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Wayne State University. After college, he joined ANR Pipeline Company (ANR) and held roles of increasing responsibility in the oil and gas industry for over 30 years. In 2001, he and his family moved to Houston with ANR, where the family became part of The Woodlands community and Al became a life-long Ford F-150 truck loyalist.
Throughout his life, Al maintained traditions such as cooking his parents' Italian recipes and camping with friends on Lake Superior. Al never met a stranger and fostered a sense of community wherever he lived and worked. He was a natural storyteller with a hearty laugh and time for anyone in need. During recent weeks, he made meals for his neighbors and mowed their lawns to help out during this time of sheltering in place.
Al treasured relationships and was proud of his big Italian family and a tight-knit group of friends in both Michigan and Texas who will miss him enormously. As one friend said, "Your life was blessed if you called Al your friend and he you. He was a rare person with such a big heart and unwavering integrity."
A highlight of Al's life was his beloved daughter Claire's wedding earlier this year. In his father-of-the-bride toast, Al closed by saying, "Ti amo." Everyone in the room raised their glasses and replied back, "Ti amo!" Clearly Al you were loved, may the angels welcome you to paradise.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in line with social distancing guidelines, the family will hold a memorial funeral Mass for Al at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Houston Food Bank.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020