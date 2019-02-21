Alan Ray Coufal

1948-2019

Alan Ray Coufal passed away on February 13, 2019, at the age of 70. He was born on October 4, 1948, in Velasco, Texas, to Edward R. and Ruth Day Coufal. Alan grew up in Houston, Texas, but spent many summers on Surfside Beach with his cousins from the Farmer, Day, Picard and Phelps families.

Alan graduated from Jones High School in 1967 and Sam Houston State University in 1972, where he was a member of the college Rodeo Team, and known to some as Ed. He was a bull rider for 8 years during the late 60's and 70's, traveling all over the state of Texas. This was a very special time in his life, and he remained close to the many friends he made throughout those years. For the last several years he was an active member of the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame.

After college, Alan went to work for Edco Air as an air conditioning contractor, a company started by his father and mother in 1965 and still in business today. In 1976 he married Sharon Hahn at St. Philip Presbyterian Church in Houston, where he remained a long-time member, and they had two children, Emily and Brian.

Alan never seemed to meet a stranger. He was an avid story teller who loved to make people laugh and was always the life of the party. He was incredibly generous with his time and resources and a loyal friend to those who knew him. Family was very important to him. He was a devoted husband, father and son, and he loved spending time with all his "favorite" cousins.

Alan loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed great trips with family and friends to South Texas, Louisiana, Costa Rica and Argentina.

Alan was predeceased by his mother, Ruth Elaine Day Coufal. He is survived by his wife Sharon of 43 years; his daughter Emily Coufal Vann, her husband Ted, and grandsons Gabriel and Andres Vann; his son Brian Coufal; his father Edward R. Coufal, and his sister Kathleen McIntire and her husband Ron. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Kathy Hahn, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kathy and Perry Watson, nieces Kymberley Zamponi (Dax), Megan Sweeney (Mike), Amanda Kotzebue (Brad), Jennifer Thomas (Jason), and Tara Welkey (Chris), nephew Paul Watson, and their families; aunt Taffy Vinson; uncle Lynn Coufal, numerous "favorite" cousins, and lifelong friend, Bill Hodlik.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at St. Philip Presbyterian Church, 4807 San Felipe, Houston, Texas 77056, with the Rev. Dr. John W. Wurster officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Coins for Change (www.coinsforchange.org), a non-profit organization founded by Alan's sister and generously supported by him, or to MD Anderson Cancer Center, or St. Philip Presbyterian Church. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019