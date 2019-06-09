|
Alan Granville Massheder
1958-2019
Alan Granville Massheder, born Sept 13, 1958, died June 4, 2019. A resident of Katy, Alan grew up in Richardson, TX and attended L. V. Berkner High School and the University of Houston. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching his Cowboys, Rangers and Astros. His care of animals and love of Mexican food was well known. He is survived by Angela Hernandez, Vicki and Rodney Brister, Barbara and Eddie Eberhart, Allison Eberhart, Brent Eberhart, Alfred and Letty Massheder, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Alan was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Frances Massheder, brother Mickey Massheder, and sister Martha Faircloth. Memorials may be made to the SPCA or .
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 9, 2019