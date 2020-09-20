1/1
Alan Maury Rauch
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Maury Rauch
1934-2020

On Saturday, September 19, 2020, Alan Maury Rauch passed away at the age of 85.

He was a "downhome" boy who loved all things Houston. Happiness was Blue Bell ice cream, enchiladas and country & western music. His childhood summers at the Bay house in LaPorte with his sister and his cousins were among his fondest memories. If you attended San Jacinto High School with him, you were a friend for life. His closest friends from there, the Sunday Night Dinner Club, met regularly and until just recently for lunch. Alan also had very fond memories of being stationed in Bangkok while serving in the Navy. He enjoyed jogging and sharing breakfast at 4:00 a.m. with his Early Bird buddies at the Jewish Community Center for decades.

He worked his entire life in the oil field service industry and forged close ties with his many employees, customers and colleagues. Alan also cared for and served the Jewish community as a Board member and President of Congregation Beth Israel and Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services.

Most of all he loved his family, Lynette, his wife of 64 years, his children, Brad, Polly and Jonathan, their spouses, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private burial is being arranged. For those desiring to remember Alan, contributions may be made to a charity of choice.

Alan was a happy, kind, and caring man who was loved by many. So long, Sport.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houston Jewish Funerals
5455 Dashwood St.
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 666-0257
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Houston Jewish Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved