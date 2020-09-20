Alan Maury Rauch
1934-2020
On Saturday, September 19, 2020, Alan Maury Rauch passed away at the age of 85.
He was a "downhome" boy who loved all things Houston. Happiness was Blue Bell ice cream, enchiladas and country & western music. His childhood summers at the Bay house in LaPorte with his sister and his cousins were among his fondest memories. If you attended San Jacinto High School with him, you were a friend for life. His closest friends from there, the Sunday Night Dinner Club, met regularly and until just recently for lunch. Alan also had very fond memories of being stationed in Bangkok while serving in the Navy. He enjoyed jogging and sharing breakfast at 4:00 a.m. with his Early Bird buddies at the Jewish Community Center for decades.
He worked his entire life in the oil field service industry and forged close ties with his many employees, customers and colleagues. Alan also cared for and served the Jewish community as a Board member and President of Congregation Beth Israel and Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services.
Most of all he loved his family, Lynette, his wife of 64 years, his children, Brad, Polly and Jonathan, their spouses, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private burial is being arranged. For those desiring to remember Alan, contributions may be made to a charity of choice
Alan was a happy, kind, and caring man who was loved by many. So long, Sport.