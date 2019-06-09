Alan Greenwood Moore

1949-2019

Alan Greenwood Moore, MD, age 70, of The Woodlands, Texas, died on Friday May 24th at 2:45 AM at Vitas inpatient hospice in The Woodlands, Texas after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born April 27th, 1949 in Tulsa, OK, to Gilbert F Moore and Jean Fincher Moore of Minden, LA. He married Caroline E. Fife, MD in Asheville, NC on October 13, 1990. Dr. Moore graduated from Princeton University in 1971 with a BA in English Literature and earned an MA in Literature from the University of Virginia in 1972. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine in 1977 and completed residencies in both Family Practice and Obstetrics and Gynecology while on active duty in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. Dr. Moore served in the Army from 1974 to 1990, with a brief interval on the faculty of the University of Texas, Southwestern Medical School in Dallas from 1983 to 1985 as Director of the Family Practice residency. His last military assignment was at Ft. Hood, TX. Lt. Colonel Moore was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his work as Chairman of the Ob/Gyn department at Darnell Army Hospital.

Dr. Moore was an Assistant Professor of Family Practice at his alma mater, Baylor College of Medicine from 1990 to 1992. He was in private practice for 17 years from 1992 to 2009, first affiliated with Houston Northwest Hospital and later with Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands. While in practice, he served as Medical Director of the Care Net Northwest Pregnancy Center and continued his education at Grace Theological Seminary headquartered in The Woodlands. Many women met the Great Physician through Dr. Moore. Even after thousands of deliveries, he never lost his sense of awe at the birth of a baby. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Caroline E. Fife, MD of The Woodlands, TX, and his children Megan Peykoff of Laguna Beach, CA, Laura Kathryn Moore of Asheville, NC and William Marcus Moore of College Station, TX, grandchildren Peyton and Kellan Peykoff; and his brother, John Moore and wife Rita of Austin, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Jean Moore.

Under the arrangements of Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home, a Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, June 15 at 10 AM in the sanctuary of Faith Bible Church, 5505 Research Forest Dr, The Woodlands, TX, officiated by Dr. Dave Anderson of Grace Theological Seminary, with visitation to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, Dr. Moore requested donations to be made either to Grace School of Theology or the Care Net Pregnancy Center. GSOT donations can be made securely online at www.gsot.edu/donate (in the comment box, you may add In Honor of Alan Moore), or mailed to Grace School of Theology, 3705 College Park Drive, Suite 140, The Woodlands, TX 77384. Contributions to the Care Net Pregnancy Center can be made securely on line at https://www.myegiving.com/App/Giving/eGiving-433719 (in the comment box, you may add In Honor of Alan Moore) or mailed to Care Net Pregnancy Center, 14530 Wunderlich Dr. Suite 100, Houston, TX 77069. We do not mourn as those who have no hope. Our hope is in The Lord.