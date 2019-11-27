|
|
Alan Reid
1935-2019
Alan Reid, age 84, died after a brief illness. He is survived by his three children, Carla Reid Martinez, Michael Reid, and Catherine Reid Zarker, her husband Doug, and two grandchildren, Reid & Clare Zarker. Alan was born in Denver, Colorado and graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in Geology. After graduation he entered the U.S. Army as an officer in the Corps of Engineers. After serving in the army and unable to find employment as a geologist, he began a career in the oilfield equipment business. He lived in a number of small towns in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Alan moved to Houston in 1971, then in 1978 moved to Shreveport, Louisiana where he lived for ten years. In 1988 he returned to Houston where he lived the rest of his life. He would say he had a great career in the Energy Service industry because he enjoyed virtually every day that he worked and made many long-standing friends through his business relationships. His career was heightened by being CEO of several firms. He enjoyed his retirement by traveling, playing golf at Lakeside Country Club, volunteering in the "Bridges to Life" prison ministry, and playing Bridge at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. Alan lived a very active, full life, and enjoyed an ever-widening group of friends. While he enjoyed a fulfilling career, extensive travels, and many different hobbies, it was his relationships with family and friends that brought the greatest joy to Alan's life.
We will be celebrating Alan's life with a service at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Alan's name to a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 27, 2019