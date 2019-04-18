Alan D Trott

1930-2019

Alan D. Trott died on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the age of 89. He was born on February 5, 1930, in Brooklyn, New York to Charles and Irene Trott. He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1950 and served in the US Army in Korea. In 1960 he moved to Texas and enjoyed living in the Houston area through boom and bust. In 1990 he became a certified financial planner until his retirement.

All his life Alan loved the game of golf. He resided in Quail Valley and, along with his scores of golf buddies, enjoyed to the fullest his favorite pastime – chasing that little white ball. Some of his favorite moments in life were spent on the beach on Kauai watching glorious sunsets.

Alan is predeceased by his first wife, Jean C. Trott. Surviving him are his wife, Maureen Quinn Trott, her children, Jennifer Greene (Lloyd), Julie Boyd (Robert Samples), and Jay Kocurek (Amy), his son, Chuck Trott (Penny) and their two children, Chris Trott and Jennifer Seely (Adam).

Alan was a charmer who bought joy to many people's lives. A memorial service will be held for family members at a later date. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary