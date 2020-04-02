|
|
Albert Josh Baker
1936-2020
Albert Josh Baker, president of Baker Electronic Services, Inc., and long-time Houston resident passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
Albert is survived by sisters, Juanita Felder of San Antonio, Texas, and Mary G. Carter of Doraville, Georgia. He is also survived by sons-in-law Ed Williams and Russell Byrd; grandsons, Rory Seeberger and Russell Williams; granddaughter Lauren Baires, her husband, Nahum, and great-grandson, Nathan Baires. He is predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Linda Bohn Baker, son Steve Baker, and daughter, Leigh Baker Williams.
Albert was born in Valdosta, Georgia, on January 28, 1936. After high school, Albert enlisted in the Air Force where he served in the 4238th Armament and Electronics Squadron. Following his active duty assignment, Albert continued to serve in the Air Force Reserves. He married the love of his life, Linda, in 1957. They had two children, Steve and Leigh. In 1966, Albert moved his young family to Houston and in 1978, he established Baker Electronic Services, Inc. Through his company, Albert provided service, repair, and calibration of all types of NDT equipment for over 40 years. He was highly involved in Greater Houston's ASNT, serving as chairman twice.
The burial service was held at the Houston National Cemetery on March 31, 2020. Condolences may be sent to the family via Lauren Baires at 11150 Beamer Road #450, Houston, TX 77089. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the 100 Club.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2020