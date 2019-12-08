|
Albert Courter Golden III
1938-2019
Albert Courter Golden III, was born on the 1st of December 1938 in Thibodaux, Louisiana, and passed away in Houston on Thursday, the 5th of December 2019. He was 81 years of age.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from six until eight o'clock in the evening on Tuesday, the 10th of December, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A funeral service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Wednesday, the 11th of December, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.
Interment will follow at half-past two o'clock, via an escorted cortège, at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019