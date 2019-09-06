Home

Albert Geisendorff Sr.


1939 - 2019
Albert Geisendorff Sr. Obituary
Albert P. Geisendorff Sr.
1939-2019
Albert P. Geisendorff Sr. passed away on August 31,2019, after 9 1/2 years of living with Alzheimer's disease. Al was lovingly cared for by his wife of 32 years, Melanie. In spite of the many challenges, Al never lost his cheerful disposition and beautiful smile. He was born and raised in Bellville, TX. He eventually moved to Houston and, with a partner, started an insurance agency. His family includes his wife, Melanie, his sons, Al Jr. (Kathy), Clayton (Terri), his stepchildren Maureen Kane, Courtney Kane, and Eddie (Tracey) Kane. and grandchildren Cody, Casey, Shelby, Corbin, Kaitlyn, Whitney, Abby, Jackson, and Shayley. He was preceded in death by his brother, Fred, and his granddaughter, Kaitlyn. He is survived by his sisters Lil (Dan) Ferguson and
Elisa (Ray) Ledbetter and numerous nieces and nephews. Our family and close friends will gather to celebrate his life at a future date. Anyone wishing to remember Al may make a contribution in his name to Sheltering Arms to benefit the day center, 3838 Aberdeen Way, Houston TX 77025.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019
