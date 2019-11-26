|
|
Albert Rios Gonzales, Sr.
1930-2019
Albert R. Gonzales, Sr., 89, of Houston, Texas passed away November 23, 2019. He was born in Houston, Texas on September 14, 1930 to Emanuel and Bernardina Gonzales. He was married to Annie Gonzales for 50 years. Albert had a career in office administration for Shell Oil Company. He had a passion for baseball, football, golf and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Annie Gonzales; father Emanuel Gonzales; mother Bernardina Gonzales and son Carlos Gonzales, Sr.
Albert is survived by son Albert R. Gonzales, Jr.; daughter-in-law Susie S. Gonzales; son Benny Gonzales; brother Augustine Gonzales; grandchildren Albert R. Gonzales, III, Jeremy S. Gonzales, Carlos Gonzales, Jr., and Tina Gonzales; great-grandchildren Lydia Gonzales, Albert Gonzales IV, Stephanie Gonzales, Abel Gonzales, Jeremy Gonzales, Jr., and Carlee Gonzales; great-great-grandchildren Kara Gonzales, Luna Ann Gonzales, and Mia Gonzales; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Forest Park East Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Forest Park East Funeral Home with interment to follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 26, 2019