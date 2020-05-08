Albert (Al) Green
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Robert Green
1947-2020
Pastor Al Green, 72, a dedicated Man of God, worked tirelessly to share God's word with everyone he met. He passed from life to Everlasting Life on April 18, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father, community leader, and Vietnam Veteran War hero. He is survived by the love of his life Deborah Green to whom he was married to for 46 years, his children (T'wala, Damien, Michael, Andre), grandchildren, 95-year-old mother Dorthy Green, 4 siblings, a host of family and friends. Services May 9, 2020, True Grace Bible Church, 17370 West Little York, Hou. Texas 77084. Viewing open to public 11:00am-12:45pm. Funeral will be private but live-streamed. Pastor Damien Green officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Viewing
11:00 - 12:45 AM
True Grace Bible Church
Send Flowers
Funeral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Mortuary
8619 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77063
(713) 789-6448
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 9, 2020
Pastor Al was a friend filled with the love of Christ. I will miss his guidance, intelligence, prayers and friendship. I am honored to have known him and better because of it. Prayers of peace and strength to his lovely wife Deborah and their family during this difficult time. May your family find comfort in Gods infinite graces. Rest in sweet glory with our Lord and Savior, Pastor. ❤
Bernadette
Friend
May 9, 2020
Pastor Al was a friend filled with the love of Christ. I will miss his guidance, intelligence, prayers and friendship. I am honored to have known him and better because of it. Prayers of peace and strength to his lovely wife Deborah and their family during this difficult time. May your family find comfort in Gods infinite graces. Rest in sweet glory with our Lord and Savior, Pastor. ❤
Bernadette
Friend
May 9, 2020
l was not only a co-worker he was a good friend. I am indeed fortunate to have known him and I am sadden by his loss. My condolences to his family.
Jerry Sechelski
Coworker
May 8, 2020
May God's love bring much needed comfort in these difficult times. Daniel 12:13
Sister Jones
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved