Albert Robert Green

1947-2020

Pastor Al Green, 72, a dedicated Man of God, worked tirelessly to share God's word with everyone he met. He passed from life to Everlasting Life on April 18, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father, community leader, and Vietnam Veteran War hero. He is survived by the love of his life Deborah Green to whom he was married to for 46 years, his children (T'wala, Damien, Michael, Andre), grandchildren, 95-year-old mother Dorthy Green, 4 siblings, a host of family and friends. Services May 9, 2020, True Grace Bible Church, 17370 West Little York, Hou. Texas 77084. Viewing open to public 11:00am-12:45pm. Funeral will be private but live-streamed. Pastor Damien Green officiating.



