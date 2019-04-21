|
|
Albert A. Hughes
1921-2019
Albert A. Hughes, age 98, a native Houstonian, passed away April 11, 2019, following a heart attack. Born January 4, 1921, Al served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, participating in the Normandy and Okinawa invasions; graduated from the University of Houston; and worked for Baker Oil Tools, Mattco, and Camco International.
Al was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years Edna Belle "Zubie" Hughes, and his daughter Anitra Hughes Stayton. He is survived by his wife of 27 years Myrtle Lee Nelson-Hughes, his granddaughter Shirsten Meador Hobbs & husband Justin, great-grandsons Dylan Hobbs and Nathan Hobbs. And step-children Karen Giesen, Joe Nelson, Laurie Lambert, and Rob Nelson.
A Celebration of Life and Resurrection, with full military honors, followed by a reception, will be Thursday, April 25, at 2 PM at John Wesley UMC, 5830 Bermuda Dunes Drive, Houston, Texas 77069.
For a full obituary or to leave condolences, visit www.bradshawcarter.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019