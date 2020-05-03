Albert "Jerry" Jerrell Moreau
1935-2020
Albert "Jerry" Jerrell Moreau, age 85, passed away on April 21, 2020 in Katy, Texas. He was born on January 6, 1935 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Albert Knight and Ruby (Guy) Moreau.
Albert graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1953. He served in the Army from 1955-1961. He went into construction, eventually becoming President of Tidal Construction, working until he was no longer able to. In his free time, he enjoyed church and fitness. His hobbies included watching sports, flying with his pilots license and traveling. His true passion was his family.
Albert was preceded in death by: parents, Albert and Ruby Moreau; wife Sylvia Moreau; brother Kenneth Moreau; and sister Patricia Viterbo.
Albert is survived by: daughters, Deanna McGrath Herrera of Rosenberg, TX and Alice Moreau of Manvel, TX; son, Scott Moreau and wife Melissa of Fulshear, TX; sister, Sandra Miner and husband Lee of The Woodlands, TX; brothers, Bill Moreau of Port Arthur, TX and Jeff Moreau and wife Jane of Nederland, TX; and grandchildren, Rudy Gallegos, Carly Herrera, Will McGrath, Tyler McGrath, Ryleigh Moreau, Parker Moreau and Brantlee Moreau.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Columbus, Texas with Fr. Augustine Asante officiating. Serving as honorary pallbearers: Scott Moreau, Bill Moreau, Jeff Moreau, Lee Miner, Buddy Castle and Floyd Eleby.
Memorials may be given to St. Anthony Catholic Church, P.O. Box 669, Columbus, Texas 78934 or Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.
Henneke Funeral Home, Columbus, TX, 979-732-2143. Online condolences may be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
1935-2020
Albert "Jerry" Jerrell Moreau, age 85, passed away on April 21, 2020 in Katy, Texas. He was born on January 6, 1935 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Albert Knight and Ruby (Guy) Moreau.
Albert graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1953. He served in the Army from 1955-1961. He went into construction, eventually becoming President of Tidal Construction, working until he was no longer able to. In his free time, he enjoyed church and fitness. His hobbies included watching sports, flying with his pilots license and traveling. His true passion was his family.
Albert was preceded in death by: parents, Albert and Ruby Moreau; wife Sylvia Moreau; brother Kenneth Moreau; and sister Patricia Viterbo.
Albert is survived by: daughters, Deanna McGrath Herrera of Rosenberg, TX and Alice Moreau of Manvel, TX; son, Scott Moreau and wife Melissa of Fulshear, TX; sister, Sandra Miner and husband Lee of The Woodlands, TX; brothers, Bill Moreau of Port Arthur, TX and Jeff Moreau and wife Jane of Nederland, TX; and grandchildren, Rudy Gallegos, Carly Herrera, Will McGrath, Tyler McGrath, Ryleigh Moreau, Parker Moreau and Brantlee Moreau.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Columbus, Texas with Fr. Augustine Asante officiating. Serving as honorary pallbearers: Scott Moreau, Bill Moreau, Jeff Moreau, Lee Miner, Buddy Castle and Floyd Eleby.
Memorials may be given to St. Anthony Catholic Church, P.O. Box 669, Columbus, Texas 78934 or Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.
Henneke Funeral Home, Columbus, TX, 979-732-2143. Online condolences may be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 3, 2020.