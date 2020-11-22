1/1
Albert McClaran
1946 - 2020
Albert C. McClaran
1946-2020
Albert McClaran, age 74, passed away on November 16, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 1, 1946.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, E.L. and Jerry McClaran, son Jason, brother Gerald and granddaughter Karissa. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Sharon, daughter Jennifer Werland and husband Michael, step-daughter Rhonda Soto and husband Rick. Sisters Donna Tramel and husband Jeff and Alandia Pinchera. 4 Granddaughters, Kaylynn, Sterling, Trevi and Christen. 9 Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War as a Medical Specialist. After his discharge in 1968, he had a long and distinguished career in the Oil and Gas Industry and retired in 2013 from TransCanada Pipeline.
Al was the Life of the party. He loved to dance and was always the first one on the dance floor. His famous saying was "Dance like nobody's looking." He loved to travel and tell jokes. His favorite past time was spending time with family, playing games, bowling, listening to Elvis, eating hotdogs and Oreo's.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 with a Military Graveside Service following. Due to Covid 19 policy restrictions seating capacity is very limited and will be by invitation only.
Pallbearers are Eddy Thomas, Bob Flynn, Steve Palmer, Jeff Tramel, Steven Palmer and Gerald Pinchera.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Albert's name to PTSD Foundation of America/Camp Hope. The link to donate is PTSDUSA.org.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 21, 2020
Everyone loved Al, and he will be greatly missed. Heaven gained a wonderful man, and we are left with wonderful memories. Rest in peace dear friend.
Debra Williams
Friend
