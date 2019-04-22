|
|
Albert H. Pivonka
1929-2019
Albert H. Pivonka, 90, passed away on April 19, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, LaVerne; daughters, Loretta and Rob Supercinski, Diane and Jerry Vest; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandsons; two step grandchildren; brother Bernard and sister-in-law Catherine.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Waltrip Funeral Directors. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2019