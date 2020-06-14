Albert Theodore Taube
1933-2020
Albert Theodore Taube, P.E., 87, passed away on June 11, 2020 surrounded by family. He was a lifelong Lutheran who served in the church throughout his life. He's survived by his wife, Janis; five children and their spouses; nine grandchildren; one step grandson; one great-granddaughter; and one sister.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.