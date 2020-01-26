Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeter Memorial Funeral Home
311 N. Friendswood Dr.
Friendswood, TX 77546
(281) 992-7200
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church Pearland
2314 N. Grand Blvd.
Pearland, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Towns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Towns


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Towns Obituary
Albert V. Towns
1918-2020
COLONEL ALBERT 'Al" V. TOWNS, retired USAF, died January 24, 2020 at the age 101, one week shy of his 102nd birthday. He was born to Keller and Birdie Towns in Gonzales County, Texas on January 30, 1918. Colonel Towns retired from the United States Air Force in 1964 and from NASA-Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas in 1982. He was a graduate of Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, Texas and Texas College of Arts and Industry in Kingsville, Texas. He received a Master's Degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Colonel Towns was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Pearland, Texas and a member of the Methodist faith since 1925.
He was preceded in death by his wife Augusta Ann Towns on February 4, 2000, and his brothers Roscoe Towns, John G. Towns, Jack Jones Towns, Melvin Davis Towns, Royce A. Towns, and sister Mary Carolyn Person, all of Gonzales, Texas. He is survived by his step-children Barbara Ann Blaisdale, Harriet Rich, Suzanne Broussard, and Fred Rich, his nieces and nephews Royce Towns Jr., Jean Esta Powers, Mary Ann Towns, Beverly Clark, Suzanne Sacks, Thomas Keller Towns, Kirk Towns, David Towns, Beth Grier, John Howard Person, Paul Person, Kathyrn Baker, and Sue Goldstein, and 7 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, January 30 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church Pearland, located at 2314 N. Grand Blvd., Pearland, Texas. Rev. Dr. Keith Whitaker will be officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers that have been there for Albert over the past few years, especially Christina Smith.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -