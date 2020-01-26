|
|
Albert V. Towns
1918-2020
COLONEL ALBERT 'Al" V. TOWNS, retired USAF, died January 24, 2020 at the age 101, one week shy of his 102nd birthday. He was born to Keller and Birdie Towns in Gonzales County, Texas on January 30, 1918. Colonel Towns retired from the United States Air Force in 1964 and from NASA-Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas in 1982. He was a graduate of Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, Texas and Texas College of Arts and Industry in Kingsville, Texas. He received a Master's Degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Colonel Towns was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Pearland, Texas and a member of the Methodist faith since 1925.
He was preceded in death by his wife Augusta Ann Towns on February 4, 2000, and his brothers Roscoe Towns, John G. Towns, Jack Jones Towns, Melvin Davis Towns, Royce A. Towns, and sister Mary Carolyn Person, all of Gonzales, Texas. He is survived by his step-children Barbara Ann Blaisdale, Harriet Rich, Suzanne Broussard, and Fred Rich, his nieces and nephews Royce Towns Jr., Jean Esta Powers, Mary Ann Towns, Beverly Clark, Suzanne Sacks, Thomas Keller Towns, Kirk Towns, David Towns, Beth Grier, John Howard Person, Paul Person, Kathyrn Baker, and Sue Goldstein, and 7 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, January 30 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church Pearland, located at 2314 N. Grand Blvd., Pearland, Texas. Rev. Dr. Keith Whitaker will be officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers that have been there for Albert over the past few years, especially Christina Smith.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020