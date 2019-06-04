|
|
Albina Katherine (Mattern) Diehl
1925-2019
Albina Katherine (Mattern) Diehl, resident of Oak Forest, was born on June 8, 1925 in Dobbin, Texas and died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the age of 93.
Albina is preceded in death by her husband Joseph (Johnny) Anthony Diehl, her parents Joe and Eva (Stockert) Mattern and her siblings Magdalene, Martin and Reinhard Mattern. She is survived by her daughters Lavine (John) Dooley, Arlene and Jeannie Diehl, her sister Annie Phillips, close family friend James Donald, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm with the rosary being recited at 7:00 pm in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024. Funeral mass will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 4213 Mangum Road, Houston, Texas 77092 with the graveside to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 4, 2019