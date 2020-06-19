Aldona Connolly1947-2020Aldona Misevicia Connolly of Houston, Texas passed away on Thursday June 11. (Formerly of South Boston and Dorchester). Devoted wife of John J. Connolly (deceased). Mother of Michael Misevicia Connolly and his wife Clara. Grandmother of Teddy, Willa and Victor Connolly. Former employee of J.P. Morgan Chase for 40 years. A 1965 graduate of Cardinal Cushing Central High. Her Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3600 Brinkman St. Houston, TX. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Flowers can be sent via Season's Design Studio in Houston, TX.