Aleta Fendley Gee
1927-2019
Aleta Fendley Gee, age 91, of Houston, Texas passed away on Wednesday April 17, 2019. Aleta was born October 26, 1927 in Ardmore, OK
Aleta is survived by her son, Morris Fendley and wife Lucille; son, J. Craig Fendley and wife Janet; grandchildren Brian, Brooke, Hunter and wife Melissa. She was predeceased by husband Edgar M. Fendley Sr. and husband Robert M. Gee; mother Rose Folsom Nelson, father Edgar Roy Folsom; step-father Joseph M. Nelson; brothers Claude, Roy, William and Edgar Folsom; sister Pauline Givens.
A Memorial Service for Aleta will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lindale Assembly of God, where she was a member for over 50 years, 503 Reid St, Houston, TX 77022.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 1, 2019