Alex Pancheri
1945 - 2020
Alex Pancheri passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at his home in Houston, Texas. He was born on April 18, 1945 and is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen; children Catherine (Dave), Chris (Jane), and Lauren (Matt); grandchildren Philip, Casey (Steve), Melody, Tyler, Logan, Lilly, Mimi, and Jenna; and great-grandchildren, Simon and Louis.
Alex was a devout Christian and member of St. John the Divine Episcopal Church. He graduated from North Texas State University's School of Music in 1968 and became the Orchestra director at Pasadena High School, where he taught for more than 30 years. After "retiring", Alex went on to become the orchestra director for First Baptist and then Tallowood Baptist Churches. When not conducting, you would find Alex playing cello with Gilbert & Sullivan, Echo Orchestra, or a myriad of other quartets and groups across Houston. He was a guest clinician at multiple schools including St. Johns and Northland Christian, judged orchestra contests, and taught private cello lessons. Alex also coached multiple swim teams and taught swimming lessons. Besides God, family, and his students, coworkers and friends, Alex's other loves included music, cars, and roses.
Alex's outgoing personality, celebration of life, individual mannerisms, and never ending encouragement affected the lives of all who knew him. He will be sorely missed.
Due to Coronavirus restrictions, there will be a private memorial service on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00am. Everyone can live-stream the service via https://sjd.org/pancheri and/or attend the reception held afterwards at 12:30pm at Bacco, 3615 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Alex's name to Texas Music Educators Association via the TMEA Scholarship Fund, PO Box 140465, Austin, TX 78774-0465.
The family would like to thank Mike Miller for the wonderful photograph.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2020.
