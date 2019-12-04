|
|
Alexandra
Caravageli Mehos
1919-2019
Alexandra Caravageli Mehos was born on the 27th of November 1919, and passed away in Houston on Monday, the 2nd of December 2019, just five days after celebrating her 100th birthday.
Born in Galveston, to where her parents immigrated from Greece in the early 1900's, she was a longtime resident of Houston having lived the majority of her life in Galveston before moving to Houston.
Alexandra spent most of her life caring for others, including family, friends, and anyone in need who crossed her path. When she wasn't caring for her children as they were growing up in Galveston, Alexandra visited the local Galveston hospitals on nearly a daily basis to comfort friends and acquaintances. After those friends left the hospital, she would return to visit the patients she met residing in the adjacent beds. She often served as an interpreter for Greek immigrant patients at the hospital.
Alexandra was also active in the Galveston Greek Orthodox Church and was a member of several church philanthropic organizations, including the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society and the Daughters of Penelope.
Her greatest asset, however, was her enormous heart. All those lucky enough to spend time with her felt joyful and special. That made her unforgettable.
Alexandra was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John A. Mehos. She is survived by her children, Stella Mehos Jones, Arthur Mehos and his wife Connie, Mary Mehos Teague and her husband Charlie, and Manuel Mehos; her grandchildren, Mark Jones, Alexis Jones Boswell, Angie Bott, Kim Hollon, Victoria Allison, Constance Coffey, Arthur Mehos, Jr., Collin Teague, Macy Mehos, and John Mehos; and 13 great grandchildren.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family at half-past nine o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 9th of December, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Boulevard in Houston, where the funeral service is to commence at half-past ten o'clock, led by Cathedral Clergy.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a Makaria Luncheon in the nearby Martel Hall.
The family will then gather for a private entombment at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Mrs. Mehos' name be directed to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Blvd., Houston, TX, 77007; or to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019