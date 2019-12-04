Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Alexandra Mehos


1919 - 2019
Alexandra Mehos Obituary
Alexandra
Caravageli Mehos
1919-2019
Alexandra Caravageli Mehos passed away on Monday, the 2nd of December 2019, five days after celebrating her 100th birthday.
A full obituary is to be published in this weekend's Saturday edition of the Houston Chronicle.
Please visit Mrs. Mehos' online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
There you may also opt to receive notifications when service information is updated by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019
