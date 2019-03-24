Alfonso Aguilar (Al) Baker Jr.

1958-2019

Alfonso Aguilar (Al) Baker Jr., of Sugar Land, Texas was welcomed home by our Heavenly Father on March 21, 2019 and was surrounded by his loving family when he peacefully slipped away. Al was born on March 19, 1958 in San Benito, Texas at Dolly Madison Hospital to Alfonso Aguilar Baker Sr. and Micaela (Mickey) Baker of Stafford, Texas. Al attended from J.F. Dulles High School in Stafford, Texas graduating in the Class of 1976.

As his father, Al believed that he had a duty and obligation to serve on nation and enlisted to serve in the U.S. Marines on June 7, 1976 and received an Honorable Discharge.

Al's passion in serving the community continued and felt the call to join the Houston Police Department in 1978. This was just the beginning of Al's 36 years of service. Al loved being a public servant and always wanted to learn more in law enforcement leading him to obtain obtained his Basic, Intermediate, Advanced and Masters Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) Certifications as well as Basic Instructor, Basic Crime Prevention Course, Field Training Instructor.

Al served in many capacities while at HPD such as a patrol officer, Field Training Instructor, Field Performance Evaluator, Tactical Patrol Squad, Media Relations Officer and Spokesman under Chief Lee Brown administration.

Al thirst for knowledge drove him to attend University of Houston-Downtown obtaining his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice in 1985 and his Masters of Science in Sociology in 1995 from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

Al retired from the Houston Police Department in 2014 after 36 years of service. Al believed that he could still make a difference in people lives and communities, so he joined the Southside Police Department in the same year and served as a Lieutenant under the leadership of Chief Don McCall.

Al married his high school sweetheart Mary Carmen Villarreal Baker on September 11, 1982. Al and Mary Carmen were blessed with two children Kristina Thames and James Daniel Baker.

Al's life was marked by his faith in Jesus Christ, his community and great love for his family and friends. Al was an active member of St. Laurence Catholic Church in Sugar Land, Texas and served as Precinct 4026 Chair for Fort Bend County.

Al is preceded in death by his parents, Alfonso Aguilar Baker Sr. and Micaela (Mickey) Baker of Stafford, Texas, brother- in-law, Martin Villarreal Jr., nephews, John D. Detiveaux Jr. & Martin Joseph Villarreal. Left to cherish his memories are: his loving wife, Mary Carmen Villarreal Baker, daughter Kristina Thames husband, Terrence, James Daniel , wife Denise, grandson, Bennett Daniel Baker, sisters: Ada Collazo, husband, Joe, Hilda Villarreal, Marjorie Montemayor, husband Ruben , Aline Baker Martinez, Shirley Baker, Edna DeLawder, husband Don, Evelyn Baker , husband Richard Medrano, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the HPOU Scholarship Fund. Checks made payable to HPOU 1600 State Street, Houston, Texas 77007(write scholarship fund in the memo) or to the Children Assessment Center of Harris County 2500 Bolsover Street, Houston, Texas 77005 for the annual toy drive (initiated by Al for the City of Southside Place).

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary/Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary