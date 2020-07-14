Alfred M. "Mike" Baker
1939-2020
Alfred M. "Mike" Baker passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at home on July 8, 2020 in Sugar Land, TX at the age of 81. A graveside service is scheduled for 10:30 am, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery Addickes Addition in Huntsville, TX, with a celebration of life to be announced later. Pastor Silverio Sanchez will officiate the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you to Donate in Tribute in memory of Mike to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
.