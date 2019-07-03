|
Reverend Alfred
Gustov Scholz
1927-2019
Reverend Alfred Gustov Scholz, 92, of Houston passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 in Houston. He was born March 19, 1927 in Adell, Wisconsin to Paul and Gertrude Scholz. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Martha and Ida Scholz; brother, Walter Scholz, and his precious wife of 57 years, Lois Caroline Alma Reimnitz. He is survived by his daughter Rebecca Hudson, and husband Bryant; his daughter Miriam Fields and husband Gerald; his son Daniel Scholz and wife Taryn; his son Thomas Scholz and wife Judy; his son John Scholz; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6 from 12-3pm at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 18220 Upper Bay Rd, Houston, Texas 77058 with a private burial immediately following. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 7 at 3pm at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 18220 Upper Bay Rd, Houston, Texas 77058 with Rev. Dan Schepmann officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, memo: Endowment Fund.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 3, 2019