Alfred John Harper, II
1942-2020
Alfred John Harper, II, age 77, passed away on Monday, the 9th of March 2020, in Houston, Texas.
A more detailed and complete notice is to be published in the following week Sunday edition of the Houston Chronicle.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Monday, the 23rd of March, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A funeral service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, the 24th of March, in the Sanctuary of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road in Houston, where the Rev. Dr. Tom Pace, Senior Pastor, and the Rev. Bill Denham, Pastor of Caring Ministries, are to officiate. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family at a venue to be announced during the service.
At a later date the family will gather for a private interment service at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.
Please visit Mr. Harper's tribute page at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be left electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020