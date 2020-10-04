Alfred J. Harper, II
1942-2020
Alfred John Harper, II, age 77, passed away on Monday, the 9th of March 2020, in Houston, Texas.
A more detailed and complete notice was published and remains accessible via the internet.
The memorial service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 9th of October, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road in Houston. Guests may choose to attend the service in person or view the service via a livestream. The link may be found on Mr. Harper's webpage at GeoHLewis.com
