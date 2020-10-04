1/1
Alfred Harper II
Alfred J. Harper, II
1942-2020
Alfred John Harper, II, age 77, passed away on Monday, the 9th of March 2020, in Houston, Texas.
A more detailed and complete notice was published and remains accessible via the internet.
The memorial service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 9th of October, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road in Houston. Guests may choose to attend the service in person or view the service via a livestream. The link may be found on Mr. Harper's webpage at GeoHLewis.com and clicking "Join Livestream"
Please visit Mr. Harper's tribute page at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.



Published in Houston Chronicle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial service
02:00 PM
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
