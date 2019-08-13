|
Dr. Alfred John Merenda
1919-2019
Dr. Alfred J. ('Al') Merenda passed away 3 months short of his 100th birthday in College Station Texas on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Al was the last of six siblings born and raised on Staten Island, New York. For many decades, Al was a renown musician and leader of the band, the Belaires ('music for all occasions'), who entertained audiences on Staten Island and throughout the New York metropolitan area. Al moved to Houston, Texas in 1972 where he continued to delight music lovers with his trumpet and vibraphone skills.
Al was a civil war buff who also enjoyed playing golf, watching football and feasting on Italian cuisine. In addition to being a professional musician, Al was a Doctor of Chiropractic and manager of state and federal taxes for Raymond International Builders, Inc...
Al was preceded in death by his mother, Rose (ne. Ferro) Merenda, his father, John Merenda, his brothers, Richard ('Dick'), Charles ('Charlie'), John ('Bobby'), and his sisters, Theresa Howard and Louise Graham. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marie (ne. Polomene) Merenda, his son, Ken Merenda and wife Joy Merenda of Woodland Park, Colorado, his daughter Linda Stearns and husband Hugh Stearns of College Station, Texas, grandson Kenneth Merenda of Houston, Texas, granddaughters, Heather Rodriguez and husband Michael Rodriguez of Plantersville, Texas, Kira Stearns of Dallas, Texas and Mareya Stearns of Richmond, Virginia and two great-grandsons, Devin Rodriguez and Gavin Rodriguez, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private visitation service will be held at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center in Bryan, Texas with a Celebration of Life Memorial Mass for friends and family to be scheduled at St. Ignatius, Houston, TX in the near future.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019