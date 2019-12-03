|
|
Alfred Lazzeri
1926-2019
Alfred Lazzeri passed away on November 26, 2019, at Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas from heart failure. He was 93 years old.
Born in Dedham, Massachusetts, he graduated with a BFA from the Massachusetts College of Art and a MEd from Harvard University. A lifelong artist, scholar and educator, Alfred spent the majority of his career as the Head of the Art Department of the Walpole Public Schools, Walpole, Massachusetts and as an Adjunct Professor at Northeastern University. Upon retirement he continued teaching at the Dedham Country Day School in Dedham, Massachusetts and then the Robert M. Beren Academy in Houston, Texas when he moved to Houston to be closer to his grandchildren. For the last 22 years, until this past May, he volunteered with LIFT at the University of St. Thomas, Houston, Texas, an English as a Second Language program, where he taught English pronunciation. Alfred remained passionate about teaching throughout his life, a vocation fueled by his own never-ending desire to learn and unceasing natural curiosity about the world.
He is survived by his daughter Teresa Maines, son-in-law William Maines and his grandchildren Cara and Christian Maines, as well as his brother Robert Lazzeri and sister-in-law Helga Lazzeri. He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Virginia Lazzeri.
A service will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 5501 Main Street, Houston, Texas at a date to be determined in early January. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the and the .
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019