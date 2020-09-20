Alfred Lewis
1922-2020
Alfred Lewis, a member of the Greatest Generation, departed this life on September 18 with the full intention of joining his wife, Gloria Lee Westerman Lewis, in heaven. Alfred was born to William Alfred Lewis and Sarah Agnes Veronica Berry at the home of his Irish Grandmother on December 14, 1922 in New York City. He enjoyed his early years getting all of his mother's attention but then his brother Bobby was born five years later and Kenny another five years after that. Alfred's childhood revolved around school and playing soccer and baseball. Family outings often involved visiting his mother's Irish Catholic relatives and attending seders with his father's Jewish family. He attended school in New York City until his family moved to Irvington, New Jersey where he would graduate from High School. He began his college days at Georgetown University of Foreign Affairs but that was interrupted by World War II. While at Fort Sam Houston, in San Antonio, he attended a USO Dance where he met the love of his life, Gloria Lee. He courted her until he was shipped overseas to North Africa, and then Italy. While in the War, his unit fought in North Apennines PO Valley, an often forgotten phase of the conflict, where his unit was captured by the Germans. He often told stories of his capture, and escape, and he later received several medals including a Purple Heart. When he returned home to the states his romance with Gloria continued and she made a trip to New York to meet the Lewis Family. He continued his studies and graduated from Columbia University in New York City. Gloria and Alfred were married in San Antonio, Texas on September 14, 1947. Their honeymoon was a long drive back to New York City. He would continue graduate studies at New York University. They made their first home in Uniondale, New York. Then it was on to Lima, Peru where he enjoyed business travels all over Central and South America. He met former President Juan and Evita Peron' in Argentina. His business travels always included time for museums, cultural events, and tours of the sites. He never met a stranger, and found it interesting to engage in conversations with people from all walks of life from bus drivers to the presidents of countries. All were treated with the utmost respect, curiosity, and enthusiasm. Alfred was active in many organizations throughout his long life including Boy Scouts, Masons, Eastern Star, Fair Haven United Methodist Men, Kiwanis Club, Katy VFW, and Katy Lions Club. Upon turning 80 years old, he also enjoyed his time participating in the aerobics swimming class at the Mary Jo Peckham Park pool. Serving in many capacities over the years, Alfred remained an active member of Fair Haven United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He stayed busy with his five children: Grant, Diana, Heather, Rhonda, and Aileen and his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He spent over four years living in College Station with his Daughter Rhonda and her husband Marvin who faithfully took care of him. While there, he attended Our Saviour's Lutheran Church with Rhonda and Brooks and enjoyed lots of time with family. There wasn't a wrong or injustice too small for him to handle when it came to them. He lived each day to the fullest and never missed an opportunity for conversation. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sally and Billy, his loving wife Gloria, and his brother Bobby. He is survived by his brother Kenneth, children Grant(Joanne Lewis), Diana (Mike Kossa), Heather (David Hrncir), Rhonda (Marvin Elam), and Aileen (Lou Sparks), grandchildren Zoe(Clint Thomas), Bryan (Joanna Morong), Amber(Romero Vasquez), Damien, Siohban, Chris(Crystal Kimbrough), Brent, Brad, Sean, Cody, Adam(Emily Russell), Lyndsee (Billy Nelson), Hunter, Gloria and Caroline and numerous great grandchildren.
He will be laid to rest at Veterans Memorial National Cemetery in Houston on September 28th at 11 a.m.
A safe celebration of life will occur at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Food Pantry at Fair Haven United Methodist Church or The Houston Food Bank. The Lewis Family also requests all eligible Americans to vote in this upcoming presidential election in honor of Al's selfless service and devotion to his country.
Express condolences at Dignitymemorial.com