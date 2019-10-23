|
|
Alfred "Freddy" Rios
1948-2019
Alfred "Freddy" Rios, 71, was born on January 15, 1948 in Galveston, Texas and was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 15, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family in Houston, Texas.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 3pm – 9pm with a Rosary being recited at 7pm at The Compean Funeral Home Main Chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:30am at The Catholic Charismatic Center. Rite of Committal will follow in Houston National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
For complete obituary please visit www.compeanfuneralhome.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019