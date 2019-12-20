Home

Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 465-8900
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church
1801 Sage Road
Houston, TX
Alfred Smith


1928 - 2019
Alfred Smith Obituary
Dr. Alfred E. "Tinker" Smith
1928-2019
Dr. Smith died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Houston, TX.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 pm in the Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9:00 am at St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road, Houston, TX 77056, with a reception to follow at the Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019
