Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Drive United Methodist Church
12955 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX
Alfred Zustovich


1936 - 2019
Alfred Zustovich Obituary
Alfred Zustovich
1936-2019
Alfred Bernard Zustovich, 83 of Houston, Texas, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was born on October 17, 1936, in Brooklyn, New York to John and Victoria Zustovich. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Georgiana Hedges Zustovich, and his son Peter Hedges Zustovich.
Al graduated from Rensselaer, served in the Air Force and earned his MBA at Ohio State. He returned to New York to work for Exxon and the family moved to Houston in 1980. After retirement, Al and Georgie traveled extensively, spent summers in upstate New York and mentored youth in Houston. He was a template for dependable manhood. An intelligent and caring person whose wife, son, family and friends always knew how completely and unconditionally they were loved.
Al and Georgie were committed members of their church and a funeral with reception will take place on Friday, December 20 at 10:00 AM at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, 12955 Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77079. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for family. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Spring Branch Education Foundation.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019
