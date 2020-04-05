|
Ali A. Abssi
1934-2020
Ali A. Abssi, age 85, of Houston, Texas passed away in the early hours of March 28, 2020 after a long valiant struggle with illness.
This gentle soul from the mountains of Yemen, came to America in 1957 with a burning desire to experience the American Dream. He would love America, and for all it stood, all the days of his life. He was also an ardent fan of American football and the Houston Oilers; later the Houston Texans football team.
In 1962, he opened a store with his partner and future wife of more than 48 years. Florence Hall Abssi, in what was then called the World Trade Center in downtown Houston. Later, in 1973, he would open the Ishtar Gate Gallery in the Galleria. That store flourished for over 25 years. After a brief stint in the Benjamin Franklin Building, Ali and Florence would return the business to the Galleria for the remainder of their career.
He operated many businesses throughout the years, World Trade Center Imports, Abssi and Hall, Ishtar Gate Gallery and others. He was active in fine art, jewelry, antiques, precious stones and real estate for over 50 years. This self-described "Bedouin trader" loved the art of negotiations and "the deal". He engaged in business dealings and partnerships with people from all over the world. His friends included people from every continent, race and religion.
In spite of his many business accomplishments, Ali will probably be best remembered for his compassion, gentleness, generosity and sharing a friendly cup of tea. This man, who literally wouldn't harm a fly or any animal, was always there for family or someone in need.
Although he fulfilled many roles in his life, he will always best be remembered as a loving friend to all and a devoted husband to Florence.
Ali is survived by his brother, Abdul Abssi, stepson Robert Hirsch and wife Jennifer, as well as his step-grandsons, granddaughters, great granchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Hall Abssi, as well as stepsons, William H. Hirsch and Bruce R. Hirsch.
A special thanks goes to his step-granddaughter Cynthia Gallegos who devoted so much time, attention and care to Ali in his final years. In Ali's words, "she is the closest thing I ever had to a real daughter." Also a heartfelt thanks goes to his caregiver, Margoth, and all the doctors and nurses.
Ali's flashing smile and endearing personality will be greatly missed and can never be replaced to all who knew him. As only Ali could quip, "God bless America."
Due to the unique times in which we live, the service, for reasons of safety for others, will be private. If you would like, in Ali's memory, please donate to Ali's favorite charity, , https://www.stjude.org/donate/.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020