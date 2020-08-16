Ali Ebrahimi
1941-2020
Ali Ebrahimi passed away on August 14, 2020. Ali was born May 3rd, 1941 to Mirza Mohammad and Roghieh Ebrahimi in Sabzevar, Iran, a city east of Tehran. He attended grade school in Tehran and moved to the United States where he earned an Engineering Degree from the University of Maryland. He went on to receive his Master's in Engineering with a specialty in urban planning from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. After graduate school, he moved back to Iran in the 1970's. Ali was an innovative thinker, who at a young age, was able to turn one tractor into the largest construction and residential development company in Iran, Gostaresh Maskan. His company would expand to the development of entire cities, including the streets, schools, grocery stores and airports. Behind the accolades of his success in business was his charming and uniquely witty personality. In the words of Abbas Milani in his book 'Eminent Persians: The Men and Women Who Made Modern Iran' "(Ali's) burly built, his athletic gait and deportment, his quick and bilingual wit, his impressive command of business trends around the world, his penchant for frank and honest discourse, his dedication to hard work, and his willingness to delegate authority enabled him and his partner…to establish one of the foremost construction companies in Iran in less than a decade."
During that time, he met the love of his life Suzanne. As so many of his friends could attest, his charm and sense of humor won her over immediately. His notoriety in Iran continued to grow as his business acumen and charming personality caught the attention of many, including the most influential of the Iranian business community as well as diplomats, ministers, and ambassadors under the Shah of Iran, all of whom he would host in his home for parties. Ali was very philanthropic. In addition to donations, Ali would help the people of Iran directly. In 1978 a large earthquake shook Iran with a death toll of roughly 20,000 and 85 towns affected. Immediately upon hearing the news Ali called the Minister of Housing to donate, and immediately began construction on, 4,000 homes for those displaced.
In 1979, amidst the turmoil of the Iranian Revolution, Ali made arrangements for Suzanne to flee the country with only the money she could fit in her pockets. After assuring his wife's safety, Ali stayed behind as one of the last large business employers, in the midst of danger to himself he says, "to make sure he could pay his employees", of which there were roughly 5,000. Ali eventually was forced to flee as well.
Once out of Iran, at the advice of an employee in Texas, and an article he read in an in-flight magazine, Ali and Suzanne moved to Houston, near his wife's childhood home. Ali was forced to start over, something he has never complained about. Within 2 years, his new company Ersa Grae Corporation was in pre-development on a 32-story high rise condominium, Park Lane Plaza, the first in Herman Park. Since then, he has developed thousands of residential lots, shopping centers, office buildings and mixed-use projects in Texas, California, Tennessee, and Florida. His accomplishments were nationally recognized in 2006 when he was honored with the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, an award, presented by the United States Congress, identifying immigrants who have made extraordinary contributions to American society. In early 2020, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from PAAIA: The Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans, of which he was a founding member.
Ali was well known and respected for his intelligence and success, but also for his compassion and love for his friends and family. He was infectious and people flocked to him. He was an endearing man, well known for his sense of humor, compassion, and generosity. Ali's hobbies included snow skiing, water-skiing, racquetball, soccer, sailing, wrestling, poker and having lunch with his friends.
Ali leaves behind a legacy of dignity and compassion. Ali was a titan in his community, a bulldog in the business world, but also everyone's loving Uncle Ali. He loved working, but family and friends were always his priority.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Suzanne Tunnell Ebrahimi. His sisters, Mahin Tabrizi and Farideh Amini. His children, Shaine Shahin Ebrahimi, Cecilia Radine Ebrahimi, Christina Tandis Ebrahimi Wright (William Keith Wright), Angela Shirine Ebrahimi (Nima Ghedami), and Christopher Reza Ebrahimi (Sarah Hamadanian Ebrahimi). His grandchildren Parker Bennett Brown, Donnovan Ebrahimi, Devenee Ebrahimi, Henley Shahla Brown, Tahlia Laila Ebrahimi, Delara Hana Ebrahimi, Sasha Ali Ebrahimi, and Oona Masih Ghedami. As well as countless loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will be laying Ali to rest privately. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at a later date, to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ali Ebrahimi's name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
