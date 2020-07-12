Alice Ann Alsup Walling1944-2020Alice Ann Alsup Walling, 75, passed away peacefully of natural causes at home on Monday, July 6, 2020. Alice Ann was a third generation Houstonian born on July 14, 1944. She was the daughter of Captain John Creg Alsup, Jr and Thelma Joyce Alsup. Alice Ann was a graduate of Lamar High School in 1962 and then went on to get a degree in psychology from the University of Houston. During this time she met John Clayton Walling, her beloved husband of 46 years. Alice Ann and Clayton were married June 5, 1964 at South Main Baptist Church, Houston, Texas and then their adventures began. Clayton's job took them to numerous states including Ohio, Michigan, Arkansas and Louisiana until Clayton retired and they moved back home to Texas in 1991. Alice worked graciously to provide a loving and caring household for their family during this time. Alice had a heart for service and community and was involved in many clubs and organization including the Rainbow girls order of the Eastern Stars as a teen, the Welcome Wagon Club, Chairman for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation local chapter, Daughters of the Texas Republic and Daughters of the American Revolution. Alice Ann also taught preschool at Bambies Babies while in Cleveland, Ohio where she had a great reputation for being motivational, caring, and making a lasting impression on her students as well as their parents. Bambies Babies graduated over 100 students that ended up with Texas accents and knowing how to sing 'The Eyes of Texas'.Alice loved traveling. She and Clayton traveled to over 100 countries to explore exotic locations such as the Egyptian pyramids, the Australian Outback, Bora Bora, Seychelles, Nepal, Dubai, and the African savanna. After Clayton's passing she was even able to travel to Palau to swim with the jellyfish with her daughter Stacy. When Alice wasn't traveling she loved her golden retrievers, working in her yard, daily exercise classes at the YMCA in the Woodlands , and cooking gourmet meals.Most of all Alice Ann loved her family. She set an extraordinary example of selfless love for all of them. She was preceded in death by her husband John Clayton Walling in 2010. She has two devoted daughters Sabrina Lynn Reynolds (husband William "Bill" Reynolds, Jr) and Stacy Renee Gosch. She cherished her five grandchildren Anna Marie Reynolds, William Clayton Reynolds, Christopher Aloysius Reynolds, Audra Renee Gosch and Lilah Ann Gosch. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law Candace Post and made many lasting memories with her extended family, brother-in-law Max Post and nephew Mathew K. Post (wife Mariya and great niece Ruby) and twin nieces Becky and Cindy Post.Due to the current pandemic and concern for the safety of everyone the family will have a private service on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home, Houston, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.