Alice Chisholm
1939-2020
Alice Chisholm, 81, a resident of Friendswood, TX for 19 years formerly, of Houston, passed away on October 30, 2020 in Webster, TX. Alice was born on June 27, 1939 in San Antonio, TX to Damaso and Martina Hinojosa. Alice worked as a teacher aid in HISD for 12 years. She and her husband were life long members of Faith Community Church. Recently, she began attending New Hope Church in Friendswood with her family.
Alice is preceded in death by her husband Davis Alton Chisholm of 47 years; her parents, Damaso and Martina Hinojosa; sister, Esther Rodriguez, and brother Damasio Hinojosa; daughter, Linda Alvarado.
Alice leaves behind to cherish her memories, sons: Doyle Bradley Mellon, wife Deborah and Davis Alton Chisholm Jr., wife Evelyn, daughters: Marti Watts, husband Mallory, and Patricia Chisholm Castillo, husband Charles David, grandchildren: Amanda Ethridge, husband Elliot, Tammie Garcia, husband Ceasar Jr., Martin Lee Vaughan, Marshall Vaughan, Doyle Christopher Mellon, great-grandchild: Elijah Ethridge.
Cremation and burial will take place at a later time at St. Hedwig Catholic Cemetery in San Antonio, TX. The family requests gifts be given in Alice's name to the Houston Humane Society or the charity of your choice
.
There will be a visitation Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a service to begin at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Pearland. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed through Crowder Funeral Home.