Alice Davis

Alice Bermea Davis, 73, of Houston, Texas, loving mother, sister, and friend, entered into eternal rest on August 12, 2020.



She was born in Houston on October 29, 1946. Alice attended school in Pasadena. She was a hard-working Food Service Worker at Bayshore Medical Center and retired after 30 years of service. She was a strong-willed woman, independent, active, and full of life.

She is preceded in death by parents Arturo and Herlinda Bermea, sibling Arthur Bermea, Jr. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Michelle B. Davis, sister, Amelia Morehouse, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was married to Joe Henry Davis, on November 3, 1972. Life took them on separate paths; however, they remained close friends throughout the years.



She was a member of St. Pius V Catholic Church. She had a true servant's heart. She loved

volunteering in the Food Pantry, participating in Church fundraising events, donating to charitable organizations, and using her skill in baking and cooking to bring joy to everyone.

She loved her country and had huge respect for all front line workers. She enjoyed gardening, dancing, spending time with her sister, friends, family, and pets. Her daughter was her best friend and confidant, whom she was proud of and loved very much.

She loved our Heavenly Father and Lord Jesus. She was called home to Heaven but will never be forgotten and will be deeply missed. As always, she will continue to pray for us, lovingly. 2 Corinthians 1:3-4

Funeral arrangements will be held at 9:00 a.m., August 24, 2020, for the immediate family. Please join for online viewing on our Forest Park Lawndale Facebook page.



